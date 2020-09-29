More details have emerged of how Boko Haram terrorists attacked the convoy of Borno state governor, Babagana Umar Zulum, Kaka Lawan, Borno commissioner for justice, who was a part of the governor’s convoy during both attacks narrated how the attacks unfolded.

Lawan said the governor was first attacked with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) planted on his convoy’s route, and on the second occasion with a donkey laden with IEDs.

Zulum has been attacked by suspected Boko Haram insurgents on two occasions in the past few days.

The insurgents first attacked his convoy and other vehicles conveying government officials on Friday, killing about 30 persons.

Barely 48 hours after, on Sunday, they ambushed the governor’s convoy again while he was departing Baga town in Kukawa local government area.

Advertisement

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Lawan, who was part of the governor’s delegation during the two attacks, said the insurgents detonated three IEDs when the governor was heading to Baga from Monguno in Monguno local government area.

While returning from Baga, the commissioner said the insurgents planted IEDs on a donkey on the road and loaded it with water — like a cannon.

“They (the insurgents) were hiding in the back.

It was a soldier in the car who picked up the donkey with the gun, then the bomb went off, and these bad guys started firing with guns.

The latest ambush on Zulum, who has been vocal about the decade-long insurgency since he became governor, makes it the third time in two months the insurgents have attacked him.

Advertisement

However, when he was first attacked in July, the governor claimed his attackers were soldiers and not Boko Haram members, but the Nigerian army denied this.