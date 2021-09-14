House resumes, suspends plenary in honour of late member

The House of Representatives has resumed plenary activities after two months of annual vacation.

But it suspended all legislative actions for the day to honour of one its members, Adedayo Omolafe, who died on the 15th of August.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, officially announced the death of the Ondo legislator popularly called Expensive and a minute of silence held in his honour.

Islamic and Christian prayers were held for the repose of the deceased before the House Leader, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, moved for adjournment of the plenary to Wednesday, 15th August.