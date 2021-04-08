House of Representatives Committee has threatened warrant of arrest on Registrar, Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, Tajudeen Sanusi, over the ongoing Resident Doctors’ Strike.

The lawmakers said MDCN Registrar has 24 hours to appear before it or face arrest.

In a related development, the leadership of the Nigeria Bar Association has met with the leadership of Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), over the ongoing industrial action.

NDA promised to collaborate with court workers to attain financial autonomy for the Judiciary.