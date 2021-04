A Valedictory session is underway for late Abia lawmaker, Prestige Ossy.

The lawmaker died in a German hospital in February after a protracted illness.

Until his death, Prestige Ossy represented Aba North and South federal constituency of Abia state.

Colleagues, including the Minority Whip of the Senate, Eyinnaya Abaribe, describe him as a teacher, an inspiration, a leader, a bridge builder and an inspirator.