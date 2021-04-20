The Ondo state governorship Election Petition Tribunal has dismissed the Eyitayo Jegede’s petition against the victory of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu in the October 2020 election.

The judgement was delivered via ZOOM and not in a regular court sitting.

The judgment earlier fixed for Wednesday was shifted till Tuesday.

Eyitayo Jegede of the PDP and his party had approached the tribunal, asking that he should be declared winner of the October 10, 2020 governorship election in the state, in which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), returned Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of the APC for a second term as governor of Ondo state.

Advertisement

The tribunal judgment, which was earlier scheduled for Wednesday April 20th, was rescheduled last night to today and was held via Zoom.

In the two hours judgment, the chairman of the tribunal , Justice Abubakar Umar however struck out Jegede’s petition for lack of Jurisdiction.

According to the tribunal, “Issue raised therein in this petition are settled issue of internal affairs and Management of a political party which this Tribunal has no Jurisdiction”.