Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas, HOSTCOM has commended President Bola Tinubu, for the appointment of Engr Bashir Bayo Ojulari, as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL Group alongside other board members.

The leaders of HOSTCOM during a Press Conference in Warri also expressed confidence in the ability of Mr Bayo Ojulari, Board and Management to ensure transparency and accountability in NNPCL while appealing to President Tinubu to appoint a native of Niger Delta as Managing Director of NNPCL Exploration and Production Limited ( NEPL)