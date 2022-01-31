Hoodlums stab Channels TV Cameraman, Arise TV crew missing in Lagos

A channels television cameraman Ismail Sanusi, is currently fighting for his life after dozens of hoodlums attacked and stabbed him while recording the present condition of gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway as well as around the Apapa and Tin Can ports in Lagos State.

Aside from him, crew members of Arise Television, who were also within the axis to record efforts been made to ease movements around the ports, were said to be missing after hoodlums attacked them to halt the recordings on Apapa gridlocks.

Advertisement

Their where about is still unknown at this time.

The hoodlums that attacked the journalists today were members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, and Maritime workers, as well as, those engaged by the Apapa Local Government to extort motorists on the road.