APC holds primary election for Ondo by-election today

All is now set for the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Election for the Akure South/North Federal Constituency by-election in Ondo state.

Already, the Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed February 26.

Advertisement

No fewer than eight eligible aspirants in APC have been cleared to contest for the ticket in the primary slated to hold today at Dome International Event Center in Akure, the state capital.

The seat became vacant following the death of the lawmaker representing Akure South /North Federal Constituency, Hon. Adedayo Omolafe of PDP on August 16.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the outgoing deputy governor of Anambra state, Mr. Nkem Okeke, has been appointed by the national leadership of the APC to head the committee to conduct the primary election of the party to pick the candidate in the bye-election.

The seven-man Committee has Ambassador Anthony Ogah as Secretary.