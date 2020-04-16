Police in Delta State have arrested hoodlums who hijacked a protest by women in Sapele against the extension of the lockdown by the state government, by another fourteen days.

Confirming the incident, the commissioner of police, Hafiz Inuwa, said calm has since returned to the city.

Women in Sapele peacefully protesting the extension of the lockdown by the state government but some youths in the area later joined and it turned violent.

At the headquarters of the state Police, the commissioner of police said the situation is now under control and the mischief makers have been detained.

The state government while calling for calm in Sapele reassured the people of the state that the palliative that will soon get to them.

The governor had in a broadcast on Tuesday stated that food items in the food bank will be distributed to the people in two days.