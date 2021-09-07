Breaking News

Hollywood Star, Michael K. Williams found dead in apartment

Latest Breaking News from Hollywood : Michael K.Williams found dead in apartment Michael K. Williams

Popular Hollywood actor, Michael K. Williams, has died at the age of 54.

According to law enforcement agents, the actor was found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse and suspected to have died from a drug overdose.

Williams was found dead by his nephew in the living room of his Kent Avenue pad in the luxury Williamsburg high-rise, sources said.

The Flatbush native, currently a 2021 Emmy Award nominee as best supporting actor for “Lovecraft Country”, was famous for his role as Omar Little in the gritty TV series “The Wire,’’ and as Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire.’’

Before his death, Williams had been open about his personal struggles with drugs through the years, including during the filming of “The Wire,” saying that getting so into the role of Little, who robs drug dealers, affected him in real life.

The acclaimed actor told NPR in 2016 that he once stumbled into a church in New Jersey desperately seeking help for his addiction.

