Court hears Sunday Igboho’s N5.5b suit against FG

A federal high court in Ibadan, Oyo state capital has commenced hearing in the suit instituted against the federal government by the Yo\ruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Mr Adeyemo is seeking a five hundred million naira compensation from the federal government following the raid on his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the State Security Service.

Sunday Igboho, who is currently being detained in Republic of Benin, was declared wanted by the federal government for illegal possession of arms and ammunition.