Popular Nigerian online comedy group, Ikorodu Bois, have received an invitation to the premiere of Hollywood thriller, Extraction 2.

The group drew the attention of the producers of the movie, Russo Brothers, following the remake of the movie trailer.

The Russo Brothers, in a tweet, expressed excitement at the remake and invited the group to the world premiere of their Netflix action film sequel.

Months ago, the boys caught the attention of American actor, Will Smith, after they recreated the Bad Boys Forever trailer.

Actor, Dwayne Johnson, and basketball player, Lebron James, have also reached out to the boys in recent times.

Ikorodu Bois, which is an online comedy group, recreates and mimic music videos and Hollywood movie trailers.