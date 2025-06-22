A high-ranking judicial officer has reportedly been abducted in a brazen attack.

It was around 7 p.m. Saturday evening when chaos erupted outside a popular eatery, in the Ekeki area of Yenagoa.

Eyewitnesses say masked gunmen, dressed in black uniforms, ambushed Justice Ebitimi Umokoro of the Bayelsa State High Court.

The judge’s vehicle was left behind, untouched as the kidnappers made off with the judge, leaving behind a trail of fear and uncertainty.

A video circulating on social media shows the moment Justice Umokoro struggled with his abductors before being overpowered and driven away.

The Bayelsa state police command said they have launched a full-scale investigation and a coordinated manhunt is underway.

The motive behind the abduction remains unclear, and no group has claimed responsibility.

The legal community has expressed deep concern, calling for swift action to ensure Justice Umokoro’s safe return.