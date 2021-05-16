Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed deep concern over the 17 Southern governors’ prohibition on open grazing, urging herders affected by the ban to return to Kano.

“It is true that the oldest mode of cattle movement from one end to the other, rather breed poverty and is no longer tenable,” Ganduje said yesterday while receiving the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, on a Sallah traditional Hawan Nassarawa at the Government House.

“However, the way and manner in which Fulani herders are subjected to untold maltreatment and agony in the southern part of the country is unacceptable, and this must change because they are equally Nigerians with the freedom to live anywhere,” he added.

Governor Ganduje urged those affected to return to Kano citing the state’s modern grazing of animals at Dansoshiya hush.

The Governor who recalled Kano’s legendary hospitality to indigents, said Fulanis should be allowed to travel freely across Nigeria.

Responding to the country’s security challenges, Ganduje stated that it should not be left solely in the hands of President Muhammadu Buhari, because it is everyone’s responsibility, and all hands must be on deck to ensure it.

Governor Ganduje commended Emir Ado Bayero for moving around Nigeria to solidify relationship between him and other traditional leaders, saying that act alone has made President Buhari happy who openly disclosed that the Emir has inherited his father roles of a national leader.