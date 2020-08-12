Heads of maritime agencies in Nigeria have set up a port community system as part of modalities for a speedy commencement of 24-hour port operations.

The Director-general of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Bashir Jamoh, made the disclosure while briefing the media at the end of the monthly meeting of chief executives of maritime parastatals convened at the NIMASA headquarters in Lagos.

This is the second in the series of monthly meetings by heads of maritime parastatals in Nigeria.

This time, discussions are being moderated by the Director-General of the maritime administration and safety agency, Bashir Jamoh.

Issues on the center stage include maritime safety, port efficiency, and intermodal transportation among others.

And the ongoing synergy is expected to impact port business and yield positives that will bring about efficiency in the country’s ports.

The heads of the Nigerian Ports Authority and the Nigerian Shippers Council also underscore the importance of deploying a holistic approach in tackling endemic problems in the nation’s ports.