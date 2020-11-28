Governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle says the extent of hatred in the People’s Democratic Party is partly responsible for the defection of Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state to the All Progressive Congress.

He noted that he would rather commend Governor Umahi for his bold decision rather than condemn him because everyone feels welcome only in a house where he feels comfortable.

The Governor also refuted rumors of his plans to dump the Peoples’ Democratic Party to the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Governor Bello Matawalle who spoke through his Special Adviser on media and publicity says, the defection of Governor David Umahi is a big lesson to the main opposition party, the PDP.