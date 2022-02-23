Hassan Nasiha Sworn In As Zamfara Deputy Governor

Zamfara state chief Judge Kulu Aliyu has sworn in Senator Hassan Nasiha as the Sixth Deputy Governor of the state

Senator Hassan Nasiha was Confirmed Deputy Governor Nominee by the Zamfara State House of Assembly a few hours after the former Deputy Governor Mahdi Aliyu Gusau was Impeached over alleged abuse of Office

Before the Swearing in of the Deputy Governor, as it is the tradition of the Matawalle’s led Government he was directed to swear with the holy Quran to prove his innocence in the activities of Armed Bandits and Kidnappers in Zamfara and the Country at large

The Chief Judge Kulu Aliyu administered the oath of office on the new Deputy Governor

Senator Hassan Nasiha is a serving Senator representing Zamfara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly

