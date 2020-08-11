President Muhammadu Buhari is currently holding a virtually expanded National Security meeting at the Presidential villa, Abuja

In attendance are Service Chiefs and members of the Security Council of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

It is coming on the heels of the Security meeting held yesterday which involved the North East Governors Forum

There appears to be no considerable improvement concerning security across the country and the meeting is to consider ways to bring about a change.

The meeting is taking place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa.

While the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), and the Chief of Staff, Prof Ibrahim Gambari, service chiefs and heads of other security agencies are attending the meeting physically, others joined virtually.

Governors that joined virtually include, Chairman of the NGF Security Council and Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Bayelsa, Senator Douye Diri, Borno, Babagana Zulum, Ebonyi, David Umahi, and Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Gabriel Olonisakin, Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai is represented, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General, Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi are part of the meeting.

Also in attendance are the Director General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa’i, Chief of Defence Military Intelligence, air Vice Marshall, Muhammed Salihu Usman, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Dingyadi.