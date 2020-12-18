President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the rescued 340 Kankara Schoolboys at the Katsina government house, Katsina.

The boys were rescued on Thursday after spending six days in captivity.

The president enjoined the Schoolboys not to be deterred in pursuance of their education by the unfortunate event that befall them and look ahead for greater heights.

He said education is the surest way to success in life.

The President however, expressed his happiness for the successful release of the children and thanked God for vindicating his administration on the evil planed by some people who decided to continue to bring confusion at all time.

Despite the challenges, the president charged armed forces to wake up to their national assignment.

Earlier, President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated governor Aminu Bello Masari and the Nigerian Army for the safe return of the boys.

The more than three hundred schoolboys were abducted Friday night, the same day President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Daura for a weeklong private visit.

Governor Aminu Masari while responding to questions, said the release was made possible to a private negotiation led by the leadership of the Miyetti Allah.