President Mohammadu Buhari has enjoined the Kankara Schoolboys not to be deterred in pursuance of their education by the unfortunate event that befell them.

He urged them to look ahead for greater heights.

The president said education is the surest way to success in life.

He expressed his happiness for the successful release of the children and thanked God for vindicating his administration on the evil planed by some people who decided to continue to bring confusion at all time.

Despite the challenges, the president charged armed forces to wake up to their national assignment.