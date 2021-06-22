Hakan Calhanoglu has officially joined Inter as a free agent after allowing his AC Milan contract to run down.

Inter had been in the market for an attacking playmaker after seeing star midfielder Christian Eriksen suffer a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

It is unknown as to whether Eriksen, who has been fitted with a defibrillator, will be able to play football again.

Regardless, the Nerazzurri have now announced the signing of Turkey international Calhanoglu on a three-year deal.

In a statement released on their official website, Inter said: “FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Hakan Calhanoglu has joined the Nerazzurri.

The 27-year-old midfielder has signed a deal with the club lasting until 30 June 2024.”

Milan’s offer was €4 million per season plus a bonus of around €500,000, which was first made in January and never raised, despite Calhanoglu’s hesitation to sign renewed terms but he will reportedly earn €5m plus a €1m bonus at Inter.

He is moving after his involvement at this summer’s European Championship came to a close, with Turkey bowing out at the group stage.

Losing Calhanoglu represents another blow to the Rossoneri following their failure to convince Gialuigi Donnarumma to stay but have added Fikayo Tomori on a permanent transfer from Chelsea while Inter – who now have Simone Inzaghi in charge following Antonio Conte’s departure – are working to ensure that they remain competitive at home and in Europe for 2021-22.