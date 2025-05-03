Jigawa State has begun vaccinating prospective pilgrims for this year’s Hajj as part of efforts to safeguard their health and safety before the journey to Saudi Arabia.

The exercise was launched in Hadejia, in the state’s northeast senatorial zone, by the Director General of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Ahmed Umar Labbo.

He said the vaccination campaign was a key part of preparations for Hajj 2025 and would continue across all 27 local government areas.

He said the vaccines being administered include those for meningitis, yellow fever and polio, requirements set by the Saudi authorities for international pilgrims.

Dr Bala Ismaila, head of the Hadejia Primary Healthcare Centre, said the vaccines were vital for preventing disease outbreaks during the pilgrimage.

Pilgrims were also advised to report any serious side effects and to attend mandatory Hajj enlightenment lectures for guidance on religious rites and travel conduct.

The state government says the exercise is part of broader efforts to ensure a smooth and safe pilgrimage in line with national health regulations and global standards.