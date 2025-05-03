The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has summoned Nigeria’s largest domestic carrier, Air Peace, over mounting complaints of persistent flight delays and cancellations.

At a closed-door meeting held on Thursday in Abuja, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Captain Chris Najomo, issued a stern directive to the airline to immediately enhance its operational efficiency.

He urged the carrier to align its scheduled services with the number of serviceable aircraft in its fleet to avoid further disruption.

Representatives of the airline admitted to facing operational challenges, which they described as common in the industry, but assured the NCAA that measures are being taken to address the issues.

While reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to supporting domestic airlines, Capt. Najomo emphasized that regulatory compliance and adherence to global best practices are non-negotiable.

He added that the NCAA is ramping up surveillance across all airlines to ensure strict compliance with safety and service standards.