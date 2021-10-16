Breaking News

Gunshots as vehicles destroyed and one person injured in PDP state Congress

Latest Breaking Political News Today: Gunshots as hoodlums disrupt PDP Congress in Oyo Injured member of PDP in Oyo

One person have been reportedly injured and several vehicles destroyed at a congress held by a faction of the People’s Democratic Party in Ibadan.

TVC News learnt that some unknown hoodlums stormed the venue of the congress and started vandalising every vehicle around the vicinity.

 

An eye witness account says the security agents around started shooting sporadically to chase the hoodlums away from the premises of the congress.

Meanwhile at the end of the election, Michael Okunlade emerged as the State PDP Chairman of the faction led by Bisi Olopoeniyan

