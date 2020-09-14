Two Officers of the Federal Road Safety Corp have been killed while ten other officers were abducted by bandits along Mararaba-Udge road in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the State.

The FRSC officers were said to be traveling from Sokoto and Kebbi States to FRSC Academy in Udi, when they were attacked at about 8am on Monday.

Sector Commander of the Corps, Ahmed Mohammed who confirmed the incident, said twenty six of it’s men were attacked by the bandit, two were killed, ten abducted while others sustained various degrees of injuries.