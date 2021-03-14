Gunmen have killed six people in a village near Wasinmi, a community along Ife/Ibadan way, Osun State.

The incident happened in the early hours of today, Sunday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident saying all the deceased were members of the same family.

She noted that all the victims were Fulanis, stressing that the state Commissioner of Police, Wale Olokode, had visited the scene of the incident.

The PPRO added that police operatives, men of Oodua Peoples Congress and Hunters Group of Nigeria have been deployed in the bush in the area to find the perpetrators of the crime.