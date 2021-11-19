Gunmen kill seven in Benue community

7 Persons have been confirmed killed by gunmen in an attack at Tor-Togan town on Thursday night.

Several others according to reports were injured in the attack, which occurred around 5:30pm.

The chairman of Katsina Ala local government area Hon.Alfled Atera confirmed the incident.

Tor Tongo is a farming community on the Katsina Ala -Takum federal highway in Benue north east senatorial zone .

Atera disclosed that those killed were mostly members of the Community Volunteer Guards (CVG).

He said five other persons sustained serious injuries among them, a priest, who was hit while the gunmen shot sporadically into the air before they escaped.

He alleged that the gunmen are L gang members of a militia leader called Azonto.

Azonto,was arrested last month in Taraba state and has since been in custody.