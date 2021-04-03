Gunmen suspected to Fulani Bandits have killed the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breaders Association in Nasarawa state, Mohammed Husaini.

The Chairman of Toto Local Government Branch of the association Mohammed Umar has also been killed in the attack.

The Gunmen were said to have stormed Garaku market in Kokona Local Government of the state at about 7:30 in the evening of Friday when the two chairmen were holding a meeting.

It was gathered that the association was gearing up towards another election to elect new leaders.

The Nigeria Police Public Relations Officer Ramhan Nansel has confirmed the incident.

According to him, upon receipt of the Information men of operation puff adder II were immediately drafted to the scene where two corpses were recovered.

The remains of the two chairmen have been deposited at the Anthony Mortuary in Garaku.

Meanwhile, the Police has launched an investigation into the matter to track down the perpetrators of the act.