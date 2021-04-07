Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly killed three people including an expatriate and two policemen in Ukum Local Government area of Benue State.

The gunmen were also said to have kidnapped two other expatriates during the said attack which happened on Tuesday morning.

Although, details of the incidence was still sketchy at the time of this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene who spoke on behalf of the Police Commissioner, Audu Madaki confirmed the report in a statement.

She added that the affected expatriates were staff of Symmetry Trading Company Limited

The Police image maker said more police officers have been deployed to the area to trail the hoodlums and rescue of the kidnap victims.