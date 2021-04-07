Popular rapper, DMX has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while on life support.

Recall the rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, was hospitalized at White Plains Hospital last Friday after suffering a drug overdose that triggered a heart attack and is “facing serious health issues.

He was reported without oxygen for like 30 minutes while unconscious when police arrived on the scene on April 2 and transported him to the Hospital.

The rapper was scheduled for critical brain function tests today to determine the decision that his family will have to make.

But it has now been revealed that he has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to VladTV, X’s manager Steve Rifkind said he tested positive for COVID-19 while in the hospital.

The positive coronavirus test will now shut doors to visitors who wish to see and spend a little time with the New York legend.

Only his mother and fiancée Desiree Lindstrom are reportedly among the small group of family members allowed to see X face-to-face.