Three passengers have been abducted in Ekiti by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The incident occurred along Isan-Iludun road at about 6 pm on Christmas Day, when the commuters were stopped by gun wielding bandits.

A source from Iludun Ekiti confirmed to TVC News in Ado Ekiti on Saturday that a vehicle coming behind the victims quickly alerted the police and Amotekun corps for speedy action.

The Police and the Amotekun security outfit have since been rescued one of the victims

It would be recalled that the former Commissioner for Agriculture in Ekiti State, Folorunso Olabode, was kidnapped along same route, while one of his political associates was shot dead by the gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State, Sunday Abutu confirmed that his men at the Oye Divisional Police Station and local security outfits victims..

Abutu added that the Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo has appealed for calm and implored anyone with useful information concerning the incident or other criminal activities to contact the nearest Police Station for prompt action.