Seven Coronavirus patients have been killed in a fire at a hospital north of Cairo on Saturday, security and judicial sources said.

The sources added the blaze in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Obour district, on the outskirts of Cairo, also injured five other people.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but sources added that prosecutors had launched an investigation into the incident.

Firefighters were dispatched to the facility and stopped the blaze from spreading, local media reported.

Egypt has so far registered 130,126 Covid-19 cases, including 7,309 fatalities.

Health facilities in the North African country, like elsewhere, have been strained by the mounting number of infections.