Some armed men have abducted a pregnant woman identified as Mary Jesulayomi in Ayede Community, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the assailants reportedly stormed the community, located at a short distance from the Federal Secretariat Com...

Some armed men have abducted a pregnant woman identified as Mary Jesulayomi in Ayede Community, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when the assailants reportedly stormed the community, located at a short distance from the Federal Secretariat Complex in Akure, and fired shots into the air, causing residents to flee in fear.

In a viral video seen by our correspondent on Wednesday, a resident of the area, Pa Ogunleye Mese, narrated that the gunmen invaded the community at about 7:00 p.m.

According to him, the attackers attempted to abduct both him and his wife, but they managed to escape. However, the pregnant woman, who had come to their shop to make a purchase, was seized by the assailants and taken away.

Speaking in the Akure dialect in the video, the elderly man said the gunmen suddenly arrived and began shooting, throwing the community into confusion before abducting the woman.

Spokesperson of the state Police command, Abayomi Jimoh, confirmed the incident.

He said the command has deployed tactical teams to the area and that efforts are ongoing to rescue the victim and apprehend those responsible for the abduction.

TVC News previously reported that the Residents of Liberty Avenue in the Iluabo and Ajegunle areas of Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State have staged a protest over a violent attack by suspected kidnappers that led to the abduction of a woman and the injury of two other persons.

The incident occurred when about six armed men stormed the community and attacked residents who were returning to their homes.

During the attack, the assailants opened fire on a man identified as John Ofuduwa as he was driving into his residence, leaving him with a gunshot injury.