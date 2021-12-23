Gunmen kidnap over 70 travellers along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Highway, 48 rescued

No fewer than 70 travellers have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen along the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road on Wednesday.

Officials of the Kaduna State Police Command say they have now rescued 48 of the victims.

The incident occurred around Udawa village in Chikun Local Government Area along Brining Gwari – Kaduna road.

Sources revealed that vehicles conveying the travellers, were attacked by gunmen who came in large numbers and blocked the road.

Sources added that at least 70 commuters where whisked away by the gunmen to unknown destinations.

However, Mohammed Jalige, a spokesman for the Kaduna Police Command, said on Thursday that police operatives from the Buruku Divisional Police Station were attacked by gunmen while escorting passengers, mostly traders.

He further explained that the police operatives successfully repelled the attackers through superior firepower, rescuing 48 kidnapped passengers.