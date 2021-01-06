Unkonwn gunmen have kidnaped a couple at Uso community in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The couple who were travelling along the route were stopped and abducted by the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers.

The couple were travelling with their three children when the hoodlums stopped them and whisked the couple away leaving their children behind.

Spokesperson of the state police command , Mr Tee Leo Ikoro, said men from the state police command had been combing the area to ensure the release of the couple

He confirmed that the couple were abducted on Tuesday while their abductors left their children behind