Zamfara state Police Command has confirmed the death of three persons in an attack on two communities in the state.

The communities are Magami and Sabon Sara in Maradun local government area of the state.

The gunmen stormed the villages on motorcycles Wednesday night and started shooting sporadically forcing the locals to flee to nearby villages.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson of the Zamfara state Police Command, Superintendent Shehu Mohammed says three persons were killed in the process.

He says the gunmen carted away food items in the affected communities but no one was kidnapped.

The police however say security has been beefed up in the affected communities.