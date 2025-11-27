Gunmen on Wednesday launched an attack on the convoy of former Anambra State governor and former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, along the Nkpor–Nnobi axis in Idemili North LGA. The former minister was not travelling with the convoy when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses reported...

Gunmen on Wednesday launched an attack on the convoy of former Anambra State governor and former Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, along the Nkpor–Nnobi axis in Idemili North LGA.

The former minister was not travelling with the convoy when the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers, disguised in police and military uniforms, opened fire on the vehicles.

A woman who attempted to record the scene was shot, while a shop owner who stepped out to check the commotion was also hit.

A police officer in the lead vehicle sustained gunshot injuries, and the assailants reportedly removed his uniform and carted away his rifle.

The pilot car was riddled with bullets, but witnesses confirmed that all three injured victims survived.

Police spokesperson Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the attack on Thursday, said operatives recovered a white Mercedes-Benz SUV taken by the gunmen during the assault.

“The recovered vehicle has been secured and taken into police custody for further investigation, while operatives have intensified a coordinated statewide manhunt for the fleeing armed hoodlums,” he said, adding that further updates will be provided as investigations progress.

Ngige, who governed Anambra State from 2003 to 2006, previously survived an abduction in the first year of his tenure.