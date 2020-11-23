Gunmen have killed one person and abducted two persons in Agwada, the headquarters of Agwada development area in Kokona Local government.

Eyewitnesses say the gunmen, numbering about 12, stormed the residence of Alhaji Kankau, a Fulani man, around 2am on Sunday and shot sporadically before whisking away two of his children.

It was gathered they killed one of his sons and injured two of his wives receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi.

Chairman of Kokona council, Saidu Kurki, confirmed the incident to newsmen but declined further comments.

Overseer of Agwada Development Area, Mukailu Salihu, who also confirmed the incident to The Nation Newspaper, said 52 empty shells of bullets were found by Police on the scene of the attack.