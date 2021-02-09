Taraba State Police command has confirmed the abduction of Senior Special Assistant to the state Deputy Governor, Bala Baba, by gunmen.

He was abducted at his residence in Sabongari area of Jalingo at about 2:30am on Tuesday.

The acting PPRO ASP Leha Reform says effort is ongoing to rescue him from his abductors.

He urged residents not to panic over series of kidnappings in the state, stressing that the command is on top of the menace.

A family source told Tvcnews that the gunmen invaded the area, shooting sporadically for over 30 minutes before whisking him away.

Advertisement

The source added that after his abduction, the gunmen and their catch headed to Gongon-Malik area of Jalingo.