Unknown gunmen have abducted a Navy Commander along Owo/Ikare Road.

His abduction came few days after an Army Captain was also picked up while traveling from Abuja around Auga/Ikaram road.

The identity of the naval officer is yet to be ascertained .

It was gathered that he was travelling to Abuja when the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers emanated from the bush and abducted him along Ose/Oba Akoko road, in Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State.

A military/police joint rescue team are already combing the bushes around the area of the incident in a bid to rescue the victim.