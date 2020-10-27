Gunmen have kidnapped the Chairman of Iganna Local Council Development Area, Oyo State, Mr. Jacob Adeleke.

Reports say the council boss was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday night on Okeho-Ado Awaye Road.

Adeleke was reported to be on his way to Ibadan, the state capital, preparatory to a meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde when he was intercepted by the hoodlums and whisked away along with his driver.

The assailants later contacted the family and demanded N200m as a ransom for his freedom.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident and added that the police are working to secure his release and arrest his abductors.

Meanwhile, members of the Oodua People’s Congress have begun a search for Adeleke and his driver and according to its chairman in Oyo State, Rotimi Olumo, his abductors may still be within the area.