Gunmen have kidnapped two residents of lkaram Akoko in Akoko North West council area, Ondo State.

One of them is a graduate identified as Gbodi.

The incident which occurred on Wednesday has created tension in the community.

The two victims were kidnapped in the community within 24 hours, with one of the abductors demanding N10 million in exchange for the victim’s release.

Gbodi, an HND graduate, was abducted along Okeagbe Ikaram highway while returning from his farm which is few kilometres from his residence, lkaram, the other victim was kidnapped very close to where some construction workers were abducted recently along lkaram/ Akunu highway.

Spokesman of the state police command, Tee Leo lkoro confirmed the abduction of the two persons.

He said security agencies, vigilante, and hunters have been deployed to comb the forest in a bid to rescue the victims.

Mr. Ikoro assured that the two victims would be rescued unhurt while those behind their abduction would be apprehended and face the full wrath of the law.