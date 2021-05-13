The Benue State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps has deployed 1120 staff across the state to maintain peace, order and ensure strong security before, during and after the Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

The State Commandant Sule Sadiq Okeji, , said the Command is aware of the state’s growing security problems, but pledged that the Corps will leave nothing to chance in ensuring the safety of lives and property across the state.

Residents of the state, according to the State Commandant, should go about their legitimate business without fear. However, any criminal person planning to use the Eid-El-Fitri holiday to disrupt the peace in the State should be aware that officers and men of the Command are on constant watch, and any perpetrator arrested will face the full force of the law.

He urged members of the public to report any suspicious activity to security agencies.

The State Commandant wished all Muslim faithful and citizens of the State a joyous Eid-El-Fitri.