The Nigerian Youth Union and student leaders are demanding the establishment of adequate functional primary healthcare centres across the country.

The coalition says the failure of state and local governments to yield to this demand in fourteen days may lead to civil disobedience.

The youths in a protest march to the office of Nigerian governors forum in Abuja says more health care centres are needed to save lives and give the downtrodden some sense of belonging, especially in the face of the spike in COVID-19 cases.