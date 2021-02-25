A driver has tipped a policeman over a bridge in Lagos while trying to evade arrest for allegedly driving against traffic.

The incident is contained in a video the surfaced online and has gone viral.

The video, which is less than one minute, shows officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) asking the yet-to-be-identified driver to stop but he refused.

The video also showed operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) telling the driver to come down from his vehicle but he seemingly turned a deaf hear to their directives.

However, in the process of trying to evade arrest, the driver knocked one of the policemen standing at the back of his vehicle off the bridge into a nearby carnal.

This prompted the policemen to forcefully bring the ostensibly shocked driver out of his vehicle and whisked him inside a van stationed at the scene.

Reacting to the incident, media aide to the Lagos State governor, Jubril Gawat, said the police officer broke his arm and remains in a critical condition, but dismissed claims that the officer is dead.