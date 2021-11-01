Group rallies for unity, advocates for more investment in women

A forum in Abuja has identified the contributions of notable women in the development of the country and advocated for more investment in women.

A leading voice at the forum, the wife of the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mero Almakura, urged women to set aside their differences and unite for development.

Women from all walks of life converge on the women development centre in Abuja to recognise the contributions of some of them in developing their communities.

Like the proverbial saying, train a women and you would have trained a nation, these women harp on the need for more investment in peers in fast-tracking national development. \But there are obstacle the women must surmount to achieve their goals.

At the end of the day, the women agree there’s light at the end of the tunnel.