Breaking News

Group rallies for unity, advocates for more investment in women

Group rallies for unity, advocates for more investment in women Group rallies for unity, advocates for more investment in women

A forum in Abuja has identified the contributions of notable women in the development of the country and advocated for more investment in women.

A leading voice at the forum, the wife of the former Governor of Nasarawa State, Mero Almakura, urged women to set aside their differences and unite for development.

Women from all walks of life converge on the women development centre in Abuja to recognise the contributions of some of them in developing their communities.

Like the proverbial saying, train a women and you would have trained a nation, these women harp on the need for more investment in peers in fast-tracking national development. \But there are obstacle the women must surmount to achieve their goals.

At the end of the day, the women agree there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

 

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Cyberbullies Are Naturally Bitter And Need Help- Eniola Badmus

TVCN
May 7, 2017

Eniola Badmus speaks out about how cyberbullies are naturally bitter people who need help. She went…

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu dies at 77

TVCN
Jan 13, 2021

REAR Admiral Ndubisi Kanu retired, a former military governor of Imo State in 1975 and governor of Lagos…

Bandits abduct five teachers, unspecified number of students at FGGC Birnin Yauri

TVCN
Jun 17, 2021

At least a police officer was killed as suspected armed bandits invaded Federal Government Girls College…

Hunters arrest five-man kidnap gang in Kogi

Hunters arrest five-man kidnap gang in Kogi

TVCN
Sep 29, 2021

Five members of a notorious kidnap gang have been arrested by professional hunters in Okehi Local Government…

TVC News Special Reports

Alleged money laundering: Judge slams EFCC for abuse of court proceedings, adjourns trial of fmr HoS Oyo-Ita indefinitely

03 Mar 2021 11.05 am

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the federal high…

Continue reading

Ondo guber election : CP lauds officers for probity

04 Dec 2016 12.33 am

The Ondo state commissioner of Police, Hilda…

Continue reading

Labour tasks FG on job losses

29 Apr 2017 2.25 am

President of the Maritime Workers Union…

Continue reading