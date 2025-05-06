A Group under the aegis of Dauda da Ikon Allah 2027 has commended Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State for his infrastructural development policy, which has led to the transformation of the state in less than two years of his administration

The group observed that most of the dilapidated roads in Gusau and other parts of the state Including the popular tsohon Kasuwa, Kanwuri and other areas have been fixed under two years of his coming into power

According to the state coordinator of the group Anas Muhammad (Dan Amanar Gusau) residents of Zamfara state are now enjoying dividends of democracy, which previous administration’s denied them since the creation of the State

Anas described Governor Lawal as a leader and not a ruler who embraces all irrespective of any differences

The Group, Dauda da Ikon Allah 2027 also endorsed Governor Dauda Lawal for second term as Zamfara Governor, Come 2027

The group coordinator, who is a Young and grassroot politician assured the People’s Governor of their full support ahead of the 2027 election’s

Dan Amanar Gusau said the payment of over thirteen years backlog of Gratuity, Pensions and the increament of Workers salary are enough reasons for Governor Lawal to be re-elected

Other projects he sites as achievements includes the Construction of Gusau International Airport, Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and upgrade of public schools and Hospitals across the fourteen Local Government areas of the state

The Initiative of Almajiri Modern School known as Tsangaya in the three senatorial Zones which has taken a good number of Almajiri’s off the street is also another milestone of this administration

Security in troubled areas has been reduced drastically and Governor Lawal is not resting until peace fully returns in the state

As Governor Lawal is about to celebrate his two years in office, the Dauda Ikon Allah 2027 group enjoin residents to support the Government in its efforts to continue to deliver devidends of Democrary to nook and cranies of Zamfara state.