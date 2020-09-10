A coalition of Civil society groups under the banner of ‘Nigerians Against Bad Policies’ has urged the federal government to immediately reverse the recent increase in the prices of electricity and fuel.

The group challenged organised labour to lead Nigerians out in protest against the government policy.

Between the first and third of September, government announced increment in electricity tariff and petrol.

Before then, Nigerians had witnessed three months of successive increase in the price of premium motor spirit popularly called petrol.

The latest increase sparked condemnations and many Nigerians are looking to organised labour to speak on their behalf.

The coalition of Civil society groups is worried that organised labour has yet to lead a protest against the price hike.

Although no ultimatum was given to the government to reverse its action, the coalition insist the price hikes, at a time many Nigerians battle the impacts of covid-19, are most insensitive.