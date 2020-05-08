Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Hakeem Odumosu has directed unrestricted movement of all vehiclesconveying agricultural products, journalists and others on essential duties in the state.

He stated this in ikeja when he inaugurated the Joint Technical Task team on the movement of food and agricultural products.

The stakeholders in the chain of transportation of the agricultural products are from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Farmers Association, National Union of Road Transport Workers, Nigerian Union of Journalists and the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp

The Commissioner of Police said as directed, security agents are to allow free movement of foodstuff, livestock and agricultural products.

They are also to work with the national union of road workers and journalists, as the media will ensure clear dissemination of information

Mr Odumosu promised to pass down the directive to all his men manning the land borders and various checkpoints across the state.