The Borno State government said two Coronavirus patients who recovered from the disease from its Isolation centre have been discharged.

The state Commissioner for Information, Babakura Abba-Jato made this known in Maiduguri while giving newsmen update on the pandemic in the state.

The commissioner noted that others patients who were recovering from the disease are expected to be discharged on Monday when their final test results would be out.

He also announced that out of the over 100 travellers that entered the state during the lockdown and were kept in quarantine for 14 days, seven tested positive to the virus while the rest were allowed to go.